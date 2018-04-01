700 Missouri State Students Affected by Water Main Break

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Around 700 students at Missouri State University are without water after a six-inch water main broke under a residence hall this morning. The break also shut down air conditioning to the dormitory, as well as knocked out power service to a nearby laboratory school. Gary Stewart is the university's director of residence life and services. He says workers hope to repair the line this afternoon. In meantime, the dorm residents are using bathrooms and other facilities at nearby residence halls.