71-year-old accused of shooting up car and house during fight

COLUMBIA - A 71-year-old man was released from Boone County Jail Friday after police said he got into a fight. Officers from the Columbia Police Department arrested Curtis Brown Thursday afternoon in connection to a shots fired incident Jan. 23.

An investigation conlcuded Brown got into a fight with another man at a home in the 500 block of Sexton Road. Police said Brown pulled a gun and began firing, with one bullet hitting a vehicle and a home close by.

No injuries were reported.

Brown was arrested for felony unlawful use of a weapon with a bond of $4,500 and armed criminal action with a bond still to be set.

Brown called KOMU 8 News Friday and said someone else shot at him first, but they were not arrested. Columbia police could not verify his statement.

[This story has been updated to include Brown's comment to KOMU 8 News.]