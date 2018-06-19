75-year-old Missouri Man Sentenced for Child Porn

By: The Associated Press

LEBANON (AP) - A 75-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing child pornography.

KYTV-TV reports Rene Harvey pleaded guilty to the crime last week just before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Police arrested Harvey in September 2012. Detectives say they found more than a hundred images of child pornography on Harvey's personal computer.

Harvey has been jailed since his arrest because police believed he was a flight risk. Investigators say they found an airline ticket from Kansas City to the Philippines in his home.