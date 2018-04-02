7th Person Pleads in Columbia Shooting Death

COLUMBIA (AP) - The seventh of eight people charged in the shooting death of a Missouri football player's cousin has gone before a judge.

Leo Roland pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October 2010 death of Aaron Hobson, of Wichita, Kan.

The Columbia Tribune reports that prosecutors recommended a 20-year sentence for Roland, who will be sentenced Dec. 12. Hobson was in Columbia to watch his cousin, Trey Hobson, play in Missouri's 2010 Homecoming game. He was shot during a robbery attempt after he stopped at a convenience store.

Roland is the sixth person to plead guilty in the case. The triggerman, Daron Peal, went to trial and was convicted. The last suspect, Tony Lewis, is awaiting trial.