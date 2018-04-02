7th sexual assault reported at MSU this semester

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield university has received its seventh sexual assault report this semester.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Missouri State University said Wednesday that a female student told authorities she was "forcibly fondled" by a male student in a residence hall on campus in late October.

A recent change in reporting rules by the U.S. Department of Education requires higher education institutions to differentiate between accusations of rape and fondling. The six previous assaults at Missouri State this semester were reported as alleged rapes.

Springfield police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says one of the cases was suspended because the victim wouldn't cooperate, two other victims declined to pursue charges, and police weren't notified of a fourth case.