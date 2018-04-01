8 arrested in Ferguson protest

FERGUSON (AP) - Eight more people have been arrested following another night of protests in Ferguson.

No violence was reported from the Sunday night protest that was at times boisterous in the St. Louis suburb where unrest has been common in the month-and-a-half since 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer.

Protesters banged drums, pots and pans. Police said they would enforce a noise ordinance at 11 p.m., and police made a few arrests involving those who continued to make noise.