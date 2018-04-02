8-Year-Old Shows Up on No-Fly List

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An 8-year-old from Kansas was kept from boarding a plane in Colorado last week when his named showed up on a terrorist no-fly list. Bryan Moore from Parker was kept from taking a Great Lakes Airlines flight from Cortez, Colorado, to Kansas City. He was visiting his sister. The airline says Moore showed up 20 minutes before his flight. They say airline workers didn't have enough time to get him clearance. Great Lakes had to get clearance from partner carrier United Airlines. A Transportation Security Administration says children should be immediately cleared. The spokeswoman says people with similar names are flagged in the system and show ID to be cleared.