80-year-old driver charged in death of Missouri road worker
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 80-year-old driver has been charged with striking and killing a Missouri Department of Transportation worker in eastern Missouri's Franklin County.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Norman Haimila, of Hermann, was charged last month with second-degree assault and driving without insurance. No attorney is listed for Haimila in online court records.
The charges are tied to the April death of 55-year-old Lyndon Ebker, of Rosebud. Ebker was part of a crew cleaning road salt and other material from a bridge on a highway near Washington. Authorities allege that Haimila struck Ebker while swerving to avoid a dump truck that was parked in the eastbound lane. The patrol says the crew had posted signs warning of the road work.
Haimila stayed at the scene after the crash.
