84-Year-Old Mo. Woman Finally Earns Nursing Degree

CARTHAGE (AP) - It's going to be a good week for Leslie Nivens of Carthage.

Nivens turned 84 Tuesday. And Friday, she'll graduate from Cox College in Springfield with a nursing degree.

The degree comes after Nivens spent more than 50 years working as a nurse.

Nivens originally graduated from a nursing school in Springfield in 1954 and worked for decades at what is now the Missouri Rehabilitation Center in Mount Vernon.

The Joplin Globe reports she decided in the 1970s that she needed more education and took classes as time allowed.

Cox College President Anne Brett says she offered Nivens an honorary degree. But Nivens said she wanted to earn it.

Brett says Nivens needed only a few courses to complete the degree. She took the courses online.