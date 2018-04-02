86-year-old man dies days after shooting; wife also killed

By: The Associated Press

ELLINGTON (AP) — An 86-year-old southeast Missouri man has died, days after a gunman killed his wife.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says James Nance of rural Reynolds County died Saturday. His 72-year-old wife, Janet Nance, died at a hospital on Wednesday, the day of the shooting.

Two suspects remain at large and police say they are still trying to determine a motive for the crime.

The shooting happened on Highway 106 about five miles from Ellington. The couple and a third person were all shot in the head. The other victim, a 73-year-old woman, survived.