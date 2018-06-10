87-year-old Ready for Next Year's Big Storms

STELLA (AP) - An elderly southwest Missouri woman survived eleven days and nights without heat or electricity after an ice storm broke nearly every tree in her yard. But 87-year-old Margaret Rutledge is still upbeat and looking on the bright side. Rutledge says all the wood piled up in her yard will be ready to use as firewood next year. Rutledge said she named her home "Heaven Sent" when she first saw it in 2005 in Stella, a small town 20 miles from the Oklahoma border. She was plunged into the dark by the ice storm Jan. 12th, and power was restored Tuesday night. Rutledge piled on several layers of clothing and kept warm by burning green wood in her fireplace, using a hacksaw to cut small limbs from the trees in her yard. She had no paper, and used pages from a telephone book to start the fire.