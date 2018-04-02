87-year-old woman dies, suspected victim of abuse

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — An 87-year-old southeast Missouri woman is dead, and her daughter may face manslaughter charges.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reported Theresa Smothers died Saturday, two days after police said they found her malnourished and living in deplorable conditions at her daughter's Poplar Bluff home. An autopsy has been planned.

The 65-year-old daughter was arrested Thursday but later released. Authorities said that in addition to elder abuse, she is expected to be charged with voluntary manslaughter. Formal charges had not been filed by Tuesday morning, according to Missouri's online court reporting system.

Theresa Smothers weighed just 71 pounds when she was removed from her daughter's home. Police said she was suffering from extreme malnutrition and dehydration, and had open bed sores.