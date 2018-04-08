89-year-old Brutally Assaulted in Serious Condition

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The 89-year-old man brutally attacked last week remains in serious condition. Police are still investigating and searching for the person that attacked Henry Richert. Family and friends hope that someone will come forward with some answers. Last Monday, Richert was collecting cans for a charity in the alley behind his home, when he was brutally assaulted, and robbed of his wallet. Richert's friend, Debbie Irwin, who runs the Dutchtown South Community Corporation, wants to help in finding the suspect. Richert was just a couple months away from two celebrations: His 90th birthday and 60th wedding anniversary. Richert's family and friends hope that the public will call Crime Stoppers, if they have any information that will help police. That number is: (866)-371-TIPS.