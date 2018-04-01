8th Annual Tomato Festival

COLUMBIA- The MU Bradford Research Center will host it's 8th annual Tomato Festival this afternoon. The event will offer a variety of more than 200 peppers and tomatoes. About 14 restaurants are scheduled to attend the festival to prepare pepper and tomato base recipes for the community to sample.

Participants will have the oppurtunity to learn about insect control, managing diseases, heat-related issues and helpful tips for launching a healthy home garden. In past years those who attended the event had the oppurtunity to rank tomatoes and peppers displayed based on taste.

The festival is open to the public and will take place from 4-7:30pm.