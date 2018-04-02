8th Circuit Court of Appeals defers gay marriage cases

RAPID CITY (AP) - The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has deferred arguments and a decision on four same-sex marriage cases until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the issue.

The court announced Wednesday that it's holding off on "any further consideration" of the cases from South Dakota, Arkansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Arguments were scheduled to begin on May 12 in Omaha, Nebraska.

All four states are appealing federal judges' decisions to overturn gay marriage bans.

The Supreme Court began heard arguments Tuesday and could decide by June whether gay couples can marry nationwide.

Attorney Josh Newville is representing six couples from South Dakota. Newville says a Supreme Court ruling could make the 8th Circuit cases moot, but there's no guarantee justices will address all the questions before the 8th Circuit.