9/11 Ceremony at State Capitol Honors Emergency Responders

JEFFERSON CITY--Members from Americorps, the Red Cross, firefighters and police officers all gathered in the State Capitol rotunda to mark the nine year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.



The Missouri Community Service Commission and the 9/11 Day of Service Committee sponsored the ceremony.



Stephen Danner of the Missouri National Guard spoke and gave thanks to those in attendance as well as those lost in the terrorist attacks.



Firefighter Ron Hentges remembers exactly where he was when the attacks took place. "I was in a Columbia Building, Cornell Hall, a building on MU campus. I remember exactly where I was at. I was not a part of the Fire Service when that happened, but it still had a great impact on me and everybody around me," he said.



Hentges helped put up and take down the American flag that hung between two fire trucks outside the Capitol.



One member from Americorps, Jeremy Sutton says the events of 9/11 motivated him to give back to his country, "It instilled in me a new sense of pride and Americanism. I wanted to serve and I wanted to serve the people in my community and in my country."



Sutton and the rest of the Waynesville county Americorps members are taking part in a week-long food drive as a way of coming together in honor of those lost.



If you would like to donate, please visit www.mannafooddrive.org.

