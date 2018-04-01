9 Hurt in 4 Sunday Shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Several shootings over a period of less than four hours have left nine people wounded in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the injuries occurred in four separate shootings between 1:20 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday. They included an incident at a gas station where a man shot four men sitting on his car. All four are hospitalized in stable condition, and the suspect is in custody.

Elsewhere, two 18-year-old men were shot by a 42-year-old suspect. Neither victim was badly hurt.

Shortly before 2 a.m. two men were shot walking to a vehicle. One man was just grazed, but a 34-year-old is in serious condition.

In the fourth incident, a 32-year-old was shot several times as he parked his vehicle. He is in critical condition.