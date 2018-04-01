9-Year-Old Drowns at St. Louis Hotel Indoor Pool

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 9-year-old boy has drowned and his twin brother was in serious condition at a St. Louis hospital after an incident in a hotel's indoor swimming pool near downtown.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police declined to release names of the two boys Saturday but did confirm one had died and the other was hospitalized.

Hotel guest Kevin Shelton says he had just checked in when he heard screams for help from the pool area near the hotel lobby. The 29-year-old Peoria, Ill., resident says a hotel employee was working on one boy and he began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the other.

Police say the boys were in the pool area with other family members, including their mother and a 14-year-old brother.

The case is under investigation.