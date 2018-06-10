9-year-old girl fatally shot while in bed at Ferguson home

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - A 9-year-old Ferguson girl was dead Thursday and her mother injured after someone fired shots into their home.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Jamyla Bolden was in bed when she was shot. Her 34-year-old mother was struck in the leg. She was treated at a hospital and released.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday, and a motive for the shooting wasn't clear.

Jamyla was a fourth-grader at Koch Elementary School. Grief counselors were at the school Wednesday to help students, teachers and staff cope.