911 call center recommends advance preparation for wintry weather

COLUMBIA - Boone County Public Safety Joint Communications and Columbia Public Works celebrated Winter Weather Awareness Day Wednesday.

Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp says the day is all about being prepared.

"You want to make sure you take the time to winterize your car before the severe weather actually comes," he said. "You also should have a 'winter kit' ready to go before you leave home."

Blomenkamp said that kit should include a warm blanket, a shovel, water, hearty snacks, and some sort of light source, like a lantern.

He also said that sometimes the best choice can be staying home.

"Whenever possible, it's important to try to stay in when advised," he said.

He said staying indoors is not just important for motorist safety, but it's also necessary to keep the roads clear.

"We can't get to people who are hurt or in trouble, on or off the roads, if the highways are clogged with traffic," he said. "It's key to keep the roads as clear as possible so the snow plows can do their job."

The Boone County Fire Protection District's website has more information about how to prepare for upcoming winter weather.