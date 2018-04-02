A-B Heir Sued Over Girlfriend's Drug Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The family of a 27-year-old model who authorities say died last year of a drug overdose in the St. Louis-area home of August Busch IV is suing the Anheuser-Busch heir, accusing the boyfriend of carelessness and negligence in the death.

The wrongful-death lawsuit filed Thursday in St. Louis County on behalf of Adrienne Martin's surviving 8-year-old son seeks unspecified damages. Authorities have said Martin had cocaine and the prescription painkiller oxycodone in her system when she died last December.

An autopsy identified an oxycodone overdose as Martin's cause of death, but a prosecutor said she had taken lethal levels of both drugs. Prosecutors said in February that no criminal charges would be

filed against Busch. Busch's attorney says his client denies any liability in Martin's death.