A Border War skirmish: Mizzou-KU to play for hurricane relief

COLUMBIA - Mizzou and KU are briefly resuming the Border War to benefit hurricane victims.

University of Missouri and the University of Kansas men's basketball teams will hit the hardwoods for a charity event called Showdown for Relief on Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. at Kansas City's Sprint Center.

Proceeds will go to the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Florida Disaster Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico and the Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"The opportunity to use the platform of college basketball to help so many people in need is the most important aspect of this event," Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin said.

MU and KU together got a waiver from the NCAA to play the extra exhibition game.

"We both felt that this would be a great opportunity to impact others," Kansas coach Bill Self said.

The goal is to sell out the Sprint Center, which could yield approximately $1 million to distribute among the five charities.

Each school will get about 9,000 seats to sell.

Members of the Tiger Scholarship Fund will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from the Mizzou allotment first based on donor rank. A limited number of tickets for Mizzou students will be available to purchase starting on Oct. 17.

Any remaining tickets from Mizzou's allotment will go on sale online only through www.sprintcenter.com starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Martin said, "Buy tickets to this game, but also please donate if you are able to, as there are people in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who need our support."