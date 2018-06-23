A Busy Day for Repair Shops

In-Line Auto Body estimated damage on 60 vehicles, 10 times the number on a typical day.

"It's been rather hectic," owner Jack Porter said. "When we opened the doors this morning, there were people sitting, waiting for estimates."

Porter says his shop hasn't seen this much business since a 1983 storm.

Dodge City estimated damage for 70 cars.

"They've got headlights knocked out, windshields knocked out, windows knocked out," said owner Larry Estes. "And they're concerned about getting their vehicles repaired."

Estes says most storm damage is running $4,000-$6,000 per vehicle, not counting damage on dealers' lots.

Perry Chevrolet estimated hail damage from Sunday's storm at $2 million to its vehicles.

So, dealers said it's a good time to buy.

"Of course, there's going to be some bargains out there because, even if a car has some hail damage, people usually launch a pretty good discount off of it because of it," explained Estes.

Dealers and repair shops say they'll work overtime to put a dent in what could be months of work. Dodge City Motors estimated it will take 4-6 months to fix this round of storm-related damage.