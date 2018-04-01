A Campaign Promise Completed

A new road opened in Columbia today.

Crews extended Vandiver Drive to Mexico Gravel Road. This is a campaign promise about five years in the making.

The improvement is part of a transportation ballot issue from 2005, that set aside about $80 million for road projects.

"The purpose is to kinda relieve some congestion down at Route PP and I-70. We had one feeder basically for the whole east side, north of I-70, east of 63, and this give them another connection to 63 and out of that interchange," Columbia Public News Director, John Glascock said.

The next project within this group is extending Mexico Gravel Road over to Ballenger Lane.