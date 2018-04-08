A Corny Adventure

Spending the afternoon lost in gobs of cobs of corn sounds like fun to Shawna Hagenhoff.

"We had so much fun at last year's corn maze, that we decided that I had to take my boyfriend out here and let him see it and get to experience it. And my son who is two and a half years old gets to run around too and have fun," Hagenhoff said.

So, armed with a map, she navigated the maze with her boyfriend and two-year-old son. The goal? To find a checkpoint.

"We have it set up to where there's checkpoints out in the maze you're looking for, so there's ten checkpoints this year," said Debbie Shryock of Shryock Callaway Farms.

And it's not easy finding a checkpoint in 15 acres of corn stalks.

"Corn as far as the eye can see, baby," Hagenhoff said.

At about 15 minutes in, Hagenhoff reached the first checkpoint.

"When they reach the checkpoint, they read the question and punch a, b or c for the answer," Shryock said.

After punching the answer, Hagenhoff is off to find the nine other checkpoints. The checkpoints are spread out throughout the maze, which is in the shape of a St. Louis Cardinals World Championship logo.

"The kids thought it would be something fun to try, so we tried it the first year, and it was very successful, and now this is our sixth year," Shryock said.

The Shryock family makes the maze on their farmland. The maze has a new design each year, created with GPS technology, making for one complicated, life-sized brainteaser. Creating a 15-acre puzzle out of a corn field, you could say that's a-maze-ing.

Today was the last day to visit this year's corn maze, but the Shryocks say they'll have a new maze with a new theme next year.