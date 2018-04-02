A Day in the Life of a Deer

The goal of the "deer cam" is to see why deer cross certain roadways, and to see how deer populations thrive in urban settings. The researchers have already gotten a look into life through the eyes of a deer through a past project.

The cameras were attached to heads of three deer in a captivity setting. These deer were able to send back hours of video.

"We thought by putting these video cameras on the deers' heads we could kind of see the world through their eyes when the deer makes a decision," Jeff Beringer of the Missouri Department of Conservation said. "They're gonna eat this, they're gonna eat that, are they gonna go this way, are they gonna go that way, cross this road or that, and if you see it through the way they see it you probably can get some insight."

The researchers will be meeting on Thursday to decide what types of cameras they will put on the deer. The final step will be to release deer into the wild.