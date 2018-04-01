A Family Tradition in Fulton

A place where the salt of the earth start their day. "We know everybody's name." said Saults owner Brenda Real.

"Its like a close knit family," explained Saults employee Duane Hobbs.

Its all in the family at the corner of Court and East 5th in downtown Fulton.

"Saults to me is like another family," said customer Charlie March. "Come in and see your friends, and you got your own private seat."

"We have a lot of the same regular customers that come in," said Hobbs."You can usually set your watch to the time they come in."

Saults regular customer Charlie March said. "Everybody's got their own spot, and if you're in somebody's spot you have to get up and move."

In an age of corporate chains and fast service, Saults slows it down.

"I guess we just find that niche where we survive," said Saults owner Alton Real.

Right now, their niche is blended into their personal service.

"I think they just like dealing with a pharmacist who knows who they are instead of just being a number," said Saults employee Afton Real.

Saults is all about your family because its all about their family.

Being a Saults regular is also a family trait.

"Been here since I was a baby," said March. "When it was Winston Churchill they brought me in my cradle."

For many like Charlie March a trip to Saults is part of their daily routine.

Another personal touch Saults adds to their business, they'll deliver your prescriptions right to your door.