A fight involving a knife leads to one arrest

FULTON - Fulton police arrested one man after a fight involving a knife Monday.

Jesse Ray Atterberry threatened two victims with a pocket knife. He swung at them and tried to hit them. Officers later recovered the knife at the scene.

Police took Atterberry into custody for 2 counts of 2nd degree assault, armed criminal action, felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony tampering with physical evidence.

He was taken to the Callaway County Jail and has a bond set at $22,500.