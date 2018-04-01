A Fight to End Hunger

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Representative Jo Ann Emerson is pushing to increase funding for an international food aid and education program that has seen a dramatic drop in financial support in recent years. The American Soybean Association says the program helps poor children, soybean farmers, and America's image abroad. Emerson, a Republican from Cape Girardeau, co-chairs the Congressional Hunger Caucus. She says the McGovern-Dole program started by Congress in 2000 is underfunded. Legislation Emerson filed last week seeks to lock in mandatory funding minimums for the program and return it to its high-water mark of $300 million by 2012. The USDA program has fed more than 26 million school-age children in 41 countries. The USDA buys soy products in the US for the overseas program.