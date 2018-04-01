A Final Farewell

Tears filled the room on Friday as Yirui Wei got the chance to thank her hometown heroes.

Last June, Columbia Firefighters responded to a water rescue and found Wei at the bottom of the pool at Tara Apartments. Bystanders said she had been under water for about 5 minutes.

Wei was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. After going through months of therapy, she is doing well.

The fire crew says performing rescues like this and having the victim survive is extremely rare. Firefighter Danny Spry said, "It's something I will remeber for the rest of my career. I've been in the fire service for awhile and as both a volunteer and a paid firefighter with the City of Columbia and you just, you don't see this."

Wei also had support from her fellow classmates and professors who rasied money for her medical bills after insurance couldn't cover the cost, she will be heading back to China next week.