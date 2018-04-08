A Fired Up Fair Contest

People came from all over the county to test their skills in the barbecue pit. Jamey Johnson came from Hallsville and has been firing up the pit for six years now in contests all over the state.

"There's a lot of good people here, there really is. It's a nice little hometown fair, it's what I like doing. We do KCBS sanction contests where there's a lot of teams. I like coming to a pretty laid back atmosphere," Johnson said.

Johnson has won several People's choice awards. This was his second time at the Howard County fair.