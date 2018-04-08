A Former Tiger Returns

1 decade 5 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 23 2007 Oct 23, 2007 Tuesday, October 23, 2007 7:53:06 PM CDT October 23, 2007 in Sports

Former Tiger Roger Wehrli, a guy they call "Roger the Dodger", is having a year to remember and he didn't see it coming.

He's one of the all time greats when it comes to Missouri football. He stepped away from the Pro football spotlight a quarter century ago. Roger Wehrli entered the Professional Football Hall of Fame this year. Hard to believe he never thought he'd play the sport.

"Actually I thought I would play basketball. I talked to more colleges about basketball than football. From a small town, I enjoyed basketball more than football in high school," said former Missouri defensive back Roger Wehrli.

But it's safe to say Dan Devine made a good decision when he recruited Wehrli to play for the Tiger football team back in 1965.

"Mizzou was the only one interested in football. I think after I ran in the state track meet they got interested in me a little more and offered me the scholarship. The only major scholarship that I had," said Wehrli.

He played defensive back and return punts.

"It was a big jump and I had no clue if I was going to make it especially be a starter, but that sophomore year they said I'd be starting my sophomore year. So, things went well," remembered Wehrli.

Wehrli ended his college career in style, when the Tigers played Alabama in the 1968 Gator Bowl.

"It seemed like we were the visiting team and they had more publicity than we did. We had a real good team a great defense and we dominated the game," said Wehrli.

A 35-10 Gator Bowl Championship. Wehrli picked off a pass and he finished his career as an All-American. Mizzou retired his #23.

"You knew the game plan. You knew what the offense was going to try to do to you because of the films that you watch. You study the films and just try to be the best athlete that you can," said Wehrli.

His NFL career in St. Louis lasted until 1982. He picked off 40 passes in 14 NFL seasons. This summer he entered the Hall of Fame.

"In that last year, I made the final 15. So, there was always hope. I was waiting for that phone call and this year it came. So it was a thrill of a lifetime," said Wehrli.

And another thrill this Tiger season when Wehrli took his place as the Grand Marshal of the homecoming parade.

"Coming back here and being honored as the Grand Marshal is icing on the cake. Kind of like I say, full circle and back to where I started," said Wehrli.

Wehrli's 23 jersey is retired twice former Tiger Johnny Roland wore the same number.

He still holds the Missouri record for most interceptions in a season and in a game.

Wehrli and his wife Gayle live in St. Charles. He comes to a few Tiger games each season and watches them on TV whenever they're on.

More News

Grid
List

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
CHAMOIS - An attempted bank robbery on Saturday morning resulted in one suspect's arrest, according to a Facebook post by... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' personal attorney is asking a state House committee investigating Greitens'... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 5:15:28 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
FULTON - People packed into a small room in the Callaway County Public Library Saturday to learn about the Orphan... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
COLUMBIA - MizzouThon ’s “Main Event” took place Saturday with over a thousand participants signed up to dance 13.1 hours.... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a raft... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:42:40 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
COLUMBIA - Two educators went head to head at the Midwest Campus Clash and Gaming Expo at the Columbia College... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
PLATTE CITY, Mo.— A Kansas City man who previously was convicted of rape has been sentenced to 40 years in... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
COLUMBIA - The 20-degree weather on Saturday morning did not stop the thousands of people who showed up to run... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday argued a Cole County judge should... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 4:31:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
COLUMBIA – The Midwest Campus Clash is back for a second year with the same elimination-style tournament, but this time... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:04:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7am 29°
8am 31°
9am 34°
10am 37°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

6:30a
Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford
7:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
8:00a
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
6:30a
Paid Program
7:00a
Tomorrow's World
7:30a
In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Little Big Shots
8:00p
Genius Junior
9:00p
Timeless
7:00p
Stuart Little 2
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy