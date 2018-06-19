A Fun Way for Families to Ring in 2014

COLUMBIA -There's a new name for a family friendly New Year's Eve festival in Columbia, to celebrate the end of 2013.

Columbia Eve Fest, previously known as First Night Columbia, changed its name but will continue to be a not-for-profit event.

It will close off Ninth Street between Elm and Locust Streets in downtown for a "block party" feel.

There will be performances by local, regional and national groups like The Missouri Contemporary Ballet, The Goodle Spirits and StoneLion Puppets for children.

There will also be a 5K run/walk that will begin at 4 p.m. in front of Cyclextreme downtown.

You can still purchase tickets at all Columbia Gerbes locations, the ARC and downtown Parks & Rec for six dollars. There will also be tickets available at the door for eight dollars for adults and children over the age of six.

For more information on the event and various activities visit the website at columbiaevefest.com.