A Future Plan For Students

MU plans to pick talented yet needy 4th graders in order to give more students access to affordable higher education in Missouri.

Chancellor Brady Deaton said, "The University of Missouri will work with them, their parents, their teachers, leaders and the community to ensure that they stay on a path for academic success. And we feel that promise is very important to them for their future."

Researchers say the potential social economic standard starts out in 4th grade. MU has been discussing the program for 3 years and for now it's still in the progressive stage. They will start by focusing on students from Kansas City public schools, then expand the program statewide.

Some teachers worry that it might limit the student's future options.

Former teacher Meredith Burstin said, "I think it's good to try and get as many as students possible to college. I just worry how easier how difficult that would be to pint point which students are deserving of the scholarship program."

Eligible students would have to maintain a high level of academic performance to stay in the program. MU hopes to have the program in place by fall 2007.