A.G. Edwards Possible Merge With Wachovia Corporation

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Stockholders of the financial firm A.G. Edwards will vote at 10 a.m. September 28th on the proposed merger with Wachovia Corporation. The vote will take place at A.G. Edwards' home office in St. Louis. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wachovia plans to buy A.G. Edwards for $6.8 billion. However, Wachovia officials say most home-office jobs will be based in St. Louis. At Wachovia headquarters, about 2,000 jobs are being lost or transferred to St. Louis. With approval from stockholders, the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, creating the second-largest U.S. brokerage after Merrill Lynch.