A.G. Koster and Jason Kander to Host Meet and Greet in Linn

LINN - Attorney General Chris Koster and Secretary of State candidate Jason Kander will host a meet and greet at Chop House Grille in Linn Friday.

Koster and Kander are touring the state together to stress the importance of having both a chief law enforcement official and chief elections official who run non-partisan offices.

The event will last from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The two will also host an event in Rolla later Friday afternoon.