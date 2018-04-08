A Greener Campus

Aquila Energy Company helped trees on the State Fair Community College campus in Sedalia Wednesday afternoon.

"Feathering the edge off the buildings, trying to make it more of a complete landscape," Brent Bolzenius Aquila Energy, said.

The new trees will add color and shade to the campus and help sustain the soil.

"A little hard work, get our hands dirty," Jacob McMaimes, from Missouri Department of Conservation, explains.

But it's all about planting the right tree in the right place. One of the main tips to consider when planting a tree is to make sure it's a safe distance away from the power lines. This is not the first time Aquila has joined with volunteers to plant trees.

"This is in addition to 62 trees we've planted two other times in Sedalia at several of the schools in town as well as at the state fair grounds," Bob McKeon, from Aquila Energy, said.

"There are many environmental benefits. They take in CO2 and give off oxygen, they beautify communities, we live and work in these communities and it gives us a chance to go out and partner with the folks in the community," McKeon explains.