A Leg Up for Mexico

You can call him legs, but running with them is only part of the story.

"He's been number one on the team, a great runner, a role model for me, someone that pushes me every day to do my best," said senior runner Jonah Krueger.

Mexico's Hayden Legg is known for his long stride, something that's unusual for a cross country runner. He won the district championship and will run at the state meet this weekend. It's safe to say that making and breaking records is what Hayden Legg does best.

"I broke the school's record, the Mexico course record," said Legg. "I think I broke the Moberly course record. I think I have the Hannibal course record, the Fulton course record and I think that's it."

The state meet is also special to him because next year, his senior season, his dad won't get to see him run. He'll be overseas.

"He's going to be gone for a year," said Legg. "It's going to be tough but I'll just stay in contact with him. I'll have my friends' parents who will be supporting me too."

After graduating, Hayden hopes to run for a Division 1 college.