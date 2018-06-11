A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site

2 weeks 4 hours 9 minutes ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News
By: Bryce Marlin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – A program is teaching teens the skills to build homes for low-income families in Columbia.

Job Point’s Youth Build program provides men and women between the ages of 17-24 with experience and education while working on a construction site.

These students are also members of a low-income family as well. Of the 10 members of the program, many have been subjected to difficulties throughout their life.

In the past the Youth Build has consisted of students who have dealt with an array of troublesome problems like incarcerated parents, homelessness, crime convictions and dropping out of high school.

Now, students have spent several months at 105 Lynn St. building the home from ground-up. Current student Noah Johnson said he’s excited to see the finished product.

“I know when I drive by and see that I did this, it’s going to be like I can do anything,” Johnson said. “I just built a whole house for people who need a helping hand. I can’t even explain it, it’s going to be great.”

Under his wide-brimmed hat that shades his sunburnt face, is the man who has played an important role in teaching his students their true potential.

“We got a good instructor Mr. C,” Johnson said. “He’s always around to help us when we need it.”

John Cokendolpher has dedicated a great portion of his time instructing his students to not only learn how to build a home, but to rebuild their lives.

Cokendolpher said he has worked with youth people at risk in the past, and has been in the construction field for many years. He jumped at the opportunity to tie both together as an instructor at Job Point.

“Here’s an opportunity to work with them, to help them try to get their life on track as well as give them an opportunity to get into construction,” Cokendolpher said.

Cokendolpher has taught his students how to build nearly everything in the home. They have constructed the kitchen, bathrooms, laid concrete, framing, flooring, and will eventually work on landscaping, all while working together as a team.

“I like learning new stuff, that's what keeps my hunger going” Johnson said. “I come out here and I didn’t do any of this before, but when I move on I’m going to have all this experience in my head.”

The students receive hands on experience on the site, but they split time learning the basics in the classroom at Job Point's facility as well. The program also allows students to work towards earning their High School Equivilancy Test diploma (HiSET), formerly called the GED.

“The idea is to get them out of poverty, or to keep them out of poverty and give them something to work with,” Cokendolpher said.

Everyday presents something new for Cokendolpher, but he said the opportunity to incorporate life lesson each day that keeps him going.

“I want to help them focus and think about what a career is, what a family is, what it means to be a part of the community,” Cokendolpher said. “If we can clarify that I think we’ve come a long way."

For Cokendolpher, it’s seeing first hand his students develop as not only workers, but people, that makes his job rewarding.

“Seeing changes in them from when a person comes into the program until they leave the program, and you begin to see attitudes and work ethic change, that’s worth it,” Cokendolpher said.

His goal for his students is that they apply what they have learned at Job Point later in their life, regardless of whether or not they pursue a career in construction.

“My hope is that all the students have a greater appreciation for work and what it takes to do well as an employee, and contribute to society, and just be a good person,” Cokendolpher said. “I want that to happen.” 

The home is expected to be completed within the next few months, and it will then be sold to a low-income family.

Moving forward, the Youth Build crew will break ground on the next site for a home right around the corner on Oak St.

"After this, I want to move forward and go to the next one, the next job site and get ready to build us a new one," Johnson said.

More News

Grid
List

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Road rage victim dies from injuries
Road rage victim dies from injuries
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 77°
12am 76°
1am 75°
2am 74°