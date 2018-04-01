A look at key bills from Missouri's 2015 legislative session

2 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Friday, May 15 2015 May 15, 2015 Friday, May 15, 2015 8:19:00 PM CDT May 15, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers ended their annual session Friday. Here's a look at some of the major issues that passed and failed:

PASSED:

BUDGET

Authorizes $26 billion of spending for the 2016 fiscal year, including an $84 million increase in basic aid for public schools that is still well short of full funding under a state formula. Holds social services spending relatively flat. Signed by Nixon. HBs 1-13.

BUILDING BONDS

Details $300 million in bonding projects at the Capitol, higher education institutions and other state facilities. HBs 17-19.

DAIRY INCENTIVES

Creates a scholarship program for dairy students and a state subsidy for federal dairy insurance. Signed by Nixon. HB259.

DATA CENTERS

Authorizes sales tax exemptions for data storage centers that invest minimum amounts and create jobs with higher than average county wages. Signed by Nixon. HB149.

IMMIGRANT STUDENTS

Bans state financial aid or some scholarships for immigrant students living in the U.S. illegally who are attending Missouri colleges or universities. SB224.

PLASTIC BAGS

Limits cities' ability to ban plastic bags, impose a higher minimum wage or require employers to offer paid sick leave and other benefits. HB722.

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

Reinstates caps on non-economic damages in malpractice lawsuits against health care providers, which had been struck down by the state Supreme Court in 2012. Signed by Nixon. SB239.

MUNICIPAL COURTS

Reduces the amount of revenue that cities can keep from traffic fines and fees, an issue raised by some Ferguson protesters who complained of being frequently stopped by police. Also caps fines for minor traffic violations, prohibits detainment to coerce payment and requires alternative sentencing options in municipal courts. SB5.

STUDENT TRANSFERS

Overhauls a Missouri law that requires unaccredited school districts to pay tuition for students who opt to transfer to nearby schools. The bill would require students to first transfer to better-performing buildings within their districts and, if that's not an option, students could go to charter or online schools. HB42.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Cuts the maximum number of weeks of unemployment benefits that people can receive from 20 to as low as 13, depending on the unemployment rate in the state. Vetoed by Nixon. HB150.

UNION FEES

Bars workplace contracts that require union fees to be collected from all employees, including those who aren't union members. Nixon has said he will veto the right-to-work bill. HB116.

WELFARE BENEFITS

Reduces the time that low-income people can receive cash benefits under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program from five years to three years and nine months. Passed by overriding Nixon's veto. SB24.

FAILED:

ABORTION

Required annual inspections of abortion clinics.

ETHICS

Increased public reporting on gifts to legislators and banned lawmakers from becoming lobbyists for a certain time after leaving office.

FERGUSON FOLLOW-UP

Revised Missouri's law governing police use of deadly force and addressed the public's access to videos from police body cameras.

MEDICAID

Expanded Medicaid eligibility for low-income adults under the terms of President Barack Obama's health care law.

MURDER SENTENCES

Rewrote laws on the maximum prison sentences for minors convicted in adult court of murder, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against mandatory sentence of life without parole for youths.

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Authorized the creation of a state database to track prescriptions for certain medicines, an effort to spot people who may be abusing the drugs.

TRANSPORTATION FUNDING

Increased the gas tax 1.5 cents for most types of fuel and 3.5 for diesel.

VOTER IDENTIFICATION

Asked voters to authorize requirements that people show government-issued photo identification at the ballot booth.

 

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk's office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the "Stop the Bleed"... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
