A Look at Missouri's 2012 Recruiting Class

COLUMBIA -- As national signing day comes to a close, the Missouri Tigers have a dynamic recruiting class that will be the first to play all of its games in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers' 2012 recruiting class features 19 newcomers to the program, the most notable being the nations' #1 Wide Receiver prospect Dorial-Green Beckham who decided this morning that he will stay in the Show Me State to play for the Tigers. Missouri finished #32 in the Rivals national recruiting class rankings, and 9th amongst schools playing next year in the SEC.

More about the Tigers newest signees:

Evan Boehm OG -Lee's Summit, MO- L.S. West-4*- The first ever lineman to win the Simone award, awarded to the best high school player in the Kansas City area, Boehm is rated as the nations' No. 2 guard prospect by ESPN and the No. 42 overall prospect amongst all players. Boehm, who is 6'3" and 290 lbs., was a three sport athlete at Lees Summit West high school, winning individual state championships in wrestling and the discus, in addition to the numerous accolades he acquired in football.

Torey Boozer LB-Everman, TX-Everman H.S.-3*- ranked by ESPN as the No. 42 national prospect at outside linebacker, and No. 46 at safety by Rivals, Boozer will likely be featured as a linebacker for the Tigers. Boozer was a three sport standout at Everman High School. He recorded 146 tackles and 6 sacks on the gridiron his senior year.

Harold Brantley DL- Hershey, PA-Hershey H.S.-2*- Brantley was rated by ESPN as the No. 86 overall prospect from the state of Pennsylvania. Had 48 tackles on the defensive line and rushed for 835 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns as a senior as a fullback his senior season.

Levi Copelin WR- Broken Arrow, OK-Broken Arrow H.S. -3*- a 1st team all-state defensive back and wide receiver in Oklahoma's 6A division, Copelin was the 6A offensive player of the year in Oklahoma, and is ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 overall prospect from the state. Copelin chose Mizzou with the anticipation of playing in the SEC.

Chaston Cuffee DB- Cleburne, TX, Cleburne H.S.-3*- Cuffee will look to bolster the Mizzou secondary, and is ranked as the No. 54 national safety prospect by ESPN. In his prep career at Cleburne, Cuffee was a dual-threat quarterback.

Sean Culkin TE- Largo, FL, Indian Rocks Christian School- 3*-Missouri dipped into Florida and landed Culkin, who is ranked as the nation's No. 24 tight end prospect. Culkin had 55 catches for 981 yards and 18 touchdowns his senior season and was a U.S. Air Force 1st Team All-American.

John Gibson DB- Missouri City, TX- Fort Bend Marshall H.S.-3*- was rated No. 105 by ESPN in the athlete category due to his accomplishments on both sides of the ball as well as special teams. Gibson projects to be most effective as a defensive back for Missouri.

Markus Golden LB- St.Louis, MO- Hutchinson CC-3*-Golden's lifelong dream of playing at Mizzou will now be reality. Originally part of the 2010 Missouri recruiting class, Golden spent the last two seasons at Hutchinson (KS) CC. After redshirting there last year, Golden will receive three years of eligibility at Missouri. In his first season at Hutchinson, Golden was involved in 90 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions. He was a record setter on both sides of the ball previously at Affton High.

Dorial Green-Beckham- Springfield, MO- Hillcrest H.S.-5*- A 6'6", 220 pound specimen, Green-Beckham is ESPN's No. 3 overall prospect and the No.1 wide receiver prospect in 2012. It took 6,353 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns to get "DGB" to Columbia (a national prep record), but the highly touted prospect welcomes the opportunity to play at Missouri, which he chose over schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Russell Hansbrough RB- Arlington, TX-Bowie H.S.-3*-Hansbrough is a formidable smooth runner that joins the Tigers after rushing for over 3,000 yards In his career at Bowie. Hansbrough averaged 9.5 yards a carry and rushed for 18 touchdowns in his senior season.

Rickey Hatley DL- Atlanta, TX- Atlanta H.S.-3*- Hatley joins the Tiger defensive line after earning second team all-state honors from the Associated Press. Hatley played defensive end at Atlanta High and could fit there for the Tigers as well at 6'4" and 245.

Maty Mauk QB- Kenton, OH- Kenton H.S.-3*- Mauk is ranked as the nation's No. 16 QB prospect and rightfully so, after he broke national records for passing yards, touchdown passes, pass completions, and total offense and was a two-time Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year at Kenton, as well as Ohio's Mr.Football his senior season. Mauk led Kenton to a 42-8 record in his playing career as well as the 2001 D4 state championship game.

Donavin Newsom LB-St. Louis, MO- Parkway North H.S.-3*-Newsom projects to be a solid contributor at linebacker for Missouri where he is the state's No. 6 overall prospect, as is ranked as the ESPN's No. 12 inside linebacker nationally. A 6'2" 220-pounder, Newsom contributed on both sides of the ball at Parkway North and played in the Offense-Defense All-America Game in December.

Michael Scherer LB-St. Louis, MO- MICDS-3*-Scherer is another in-state standout that looks to play linebacker for Missouri, as Scherer is the state's No. 8 overall prospect and the nations' No. 20 inside linebacker prospects and stands at 6'2" 230 pounds. Scherer was 1st team all-state his junior and senior seasons at MICDS.

Morgan Steward RB- Kansas City, MO-Staley H.S.-3*- a versatile runner and receiver, Steward comes to Missouri after starting all 52 varsity games he played in. He rushed for 4,184 career yards and 46 touchdowns. Steward led Staley to an undefeated 5A state championship in 2011 and was the class' Offensive Player of the Year.

Ka'Ra Stewart DB- O'Fallon, Ill.- O'Fallon, H.S..-3*-Stewart joins the Missouri program as a safety prospect ranked No. 26 nationally by ESPN. Stewart played, however, at linebacker, running back, and on special teams returning kicks at O'Fallon High. He was 2nd team all-state as a junior at linebacker.

Darius White WR-Fort Worth, TX- U.Texas- White transferred to Missouri this fall after two seasons at Texas. White will sit the 2012 season and will have two years of eligibility beginning with the 2013 season.

Jordan Williams OL- Denton, TX- Ryan H.S.-3*-Missouri found Williams, a gritty lineman out of a familiar Mizzou pipeline, Ryan High School. The No. 62 offensive tackle prospect nationally stands at 6'4" 250 pounds.

Evan Winston DL- Muskegon Heights, Mich.-Muskegon Heights H.S.-3*-Winston joins the Missouri defensive line as the sole prospect at the tackle position in the 2012 class. Winston is ranked as the #73 defensive tackle prospect and is a force against the run and pass. In his senior season at Muskegon Heights, Winston had 88 tackles, 10 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles.