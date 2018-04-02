A Lot of Wal-Mart Talk in Boonville

To Walmart or not to Walmart? That is the question Boonville residents are pondering. Residents on both sides of the issue have their reasons.

"Right now there are not too many places to shop in Boonville," said Support By Yes treasurer Larry Meine, "and we need a Supercenter to keep people in Boonville."

"It's no boon for Boonville to have another Walmart. I mean they already have one, they don't need a bigger one," said Al Norman. "This store will be three times the size of a football field, the biggest store in the history of this town, and to do it they have to annex land and hurt a lot of people, put some businesses under and there's absolutley no benefit for this kind of project in this town."

Those in favor of the proposition feel that there is not enough shopping available to people in Boonville. They also think this Walmart will bring more jobs as well as more opportunities for people in Boonville.

"I feel very strongly that we need a Supercenter in Boonville to provide more services, products," said Meine. "They're gonna expand the store by from 40,000 square feet to 55,000 square feet."

Residents who are against it fear for the loss of small businesses, as well as the charm of Boonville.

"You know, having a Supercenter, and basically hardly anything else in town doesn't really make us very unique," said Ken Hirlinger, Not-So-Super-For-Boonville chairman.

But the line seems pretty even right now between the opposing sides. The vote this Tuesday will make the final call.