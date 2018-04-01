A Neighborhood Strip Club

"I think we have valid fears about the type of people he's bringing in to our neighborhood," neighbor Emily Gernender says.

Mike Barnard applied for the juice bar permit late last year, but people in the neighborhood don't want anything to drink.

Outside Club Shakel, the sign says its scheduled to open soon. Neighbors on Arden drive hope soon is never. Barnard wants to put the strip club behind his adult bookstore. It opened about a year ago.

Joshua Gernender is four and his mother Emily is head of the neighborhood watch program. She's worried about the effects of a strip club near her home.

"At our first neighborhood watch meeting, he admitted to already having sex offenders visit his store, and that's our whole issue," Emily Gernender expresses. "It's not the common person that comes in to visit that we're worried about. We're worried about the one percent that's dangerous."

Barnard was unavailable for comment, and with neighbors unhappy and Barnard still trying to open the club, the Cole County commission is looking into the matter. One commissioner says a compromise isn't likely.

"The only compromise is he's not going to operate there," according to Commissioner Chris Wrigley of Cole County Western District.

But with a license already granted, all the commission can do is make sure Barnard follows the rules.

Wrigley continues, "We can request, which we will, that they have security there everyday, anybody that works there has to be randomly tested for drugs. No one can be in there under 21, no one can work there under the age of 21, no one can drive by and be able to look in and see any of the adult activities within the building. And these are things that we plan on bringing forward and things that we plan on enforcing."

Wrigley says there's no way to prevent Barnard from opening the club. The county commission plans to meet on the 22nd to discuss possible alternatives.