A New Approach To Traffic Safety

Recent statistics show that fewer Missourians are being killed on the highways. It's a good trend, but according to the Highway Patrol, it's not good enough.

Drivers who aren't paying attention continue to be the leading cause of traffic crashes. Last year, 232 people were killed, and more than 12,000 were injured by drivers who weren't paying attention. Also, drinking and driving caused 273 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries.

The new campaign for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, named "Help Wanted," focuses on safety and reducing the number of traffic fatalities. It may seem like a general goal, but there are differences in the campaign.

When it comes to inattention, many drivers agree that it needs to stop.

Columbia driver, Larry Clemons, said, "People aren't paying attention to what they're doing. They're busy with other affairs: telephones, children, chores that they need to do...Their minds drift. Driving is a privilege, not a right.

Your chances of being injured increase from 1 in 8 to 1 in 4 when you don't wear your seat belt.

The new campaign will provide new education courses through 2008.