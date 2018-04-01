A New Meaning to Homecoming

The MU chapter of Habitat for Humanity is framing a house to celebrate a different kind of homecoming. Students work with a contractor to help build the house together with the family who gets to live in it.

The group's vice president, Jim Buell, says their work has a specific mission.

"The goal is to alleviate sub-standard housing. There's a lot of people who go to sleep at night, lot of kids that go sleep at night, you know, houses that aren't suitable to live in. And we want to get the word out that that's a problem," said Buell.

The house will be ready and on display Friday October 19 in time for homecoming. The home will be moved to a permanent location in Columbia afterward.