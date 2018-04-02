A New Spin On A School Supply Drive

COLUMBIA - A local drive collects school supplies in style Tuesday just days before Columbia Public School students start another school year.

The "Old School Back 2 School" school supply drive brings in live music from DJ Curtis "Boogieman" Soul all while offering the students free hair cuts by volunteer barbers.

The drive accepts donations of all kind but focuses on gathering items like binders, notebooks, organizers, planners, and calculators. Organizers aim to cater to higher grade level asking for items that could be used by upper curriculum students in need.

According to the recent release of the 2012 Kids Count data book, Missouri ranks 26th nationally in overall economic educational well-being. The report states 291,000 kids live in poverty across the state or 21 percent under last census. For more data from the Kids Count Data Center surveying Missouri and other states, click here.

Almeta Crayton hosts the drive event at her home on Oak Street in Columbia starting at 10 a.m. Crayton is a community activist and former Columbia City Council member.