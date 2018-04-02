A New Start

Students and staff at Simonsen Ninth Grade Center got used to the new surroundings, including making it through the lunch line.

Food service manager Jean Lambirth describes opening day on the lunch menu as, "...always a little confusing because it's new for everybody. No one's been here before so it's a little bit confusing for everybody."

The students are all new, but, "Everybody in Simonsen's kitchen has been here before. We didn't have any new people this year so we're a well-oiled team. We work together very well," Lambirth said. The school year starts one day earlier than Columbia Public Schools, but faculty and staff are ready and excited to start the year.

"This is the day we scheduled. Last week of course our teachers were in the building Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for in-service and preparation," Simonsen principal Ron Fritz said.

But because of the scheduling, the Jefferson City Public Schools get a head start to most schools in mid-Missouri.