A Nice Day

Golf, shopping and working outdoors were some activities people enjoyed on a beautiful Friday. Although it didn't set a record-high temperature, it was sunny and almost 60 degrees.

So, why did some people complain?

"There has been some grumblings from people that have come in and say, 'This has interrupted my holiday shopping. It's too nice a day to not play golf,' explained assistant golf pro Shawn Deaver. "So, they're putting their shopping off another day."

But, it looks like people are over it already. And golf course owners may get an extra Christmas bonus this year.

On this same day last year, Columbia's A.L. Gustin Golf Course was deserted because it was only 21 degrees. But on a day like this Friday, tee times are booked solid.

Golfers aren't the only people enjoying the weather. Shoppers seem to have more Christmas spirit.

"Love the weather," said Kelly Moorhouse. "Makes shopping much easier, and easier to get around and hope to get it all done today."

Many people were inspired to lace up their running shoes and get some exercise.

So far this month, the average high is about 39, so near 60 is downright balmly.

"Well, I just hope it continues all through the winter," said golfer Bob Casati. "I could get used to this. It beats the snow."

Unfortunately, that's not likely to happen. So, enjoy the mild weather while it lasts.