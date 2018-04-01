A Priest's Confession

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A victims' rights group says a priest signed a written confession in 1978 admitting to sexual abuse of boys, but the Archdiocese of St. Louis allowed him to continue serving parishes for more than a decade after that. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, plans an afternoon news conference to announce the settlement with the Reverend Donald "Duck" Straub over abuse that happened in 1973 and 1974. Straub was a seminary student at the time, working at Resurrection Parish in St. Louis. The victim was 13. SNAP officials say that in 1978, parents of other children at the parish came forward alleging sexual abuse, prompting the signed confession. Straub continued to serve parishes through 1991. An archdiocese spokeswoman declined immediate comment.