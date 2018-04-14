A refugee family tells Columbia "thank you"

6 months 1 week 4 days ago Monday, October 02 2017 Oct 2, 2017 Monday, October 02, 2017 3:42:00 PM CDT October 02, 2017 in News
By: Lauren Magarino, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A village wrought with violence; three nights in prison; and 14 years living in three different refugee camps - reflecting on their time in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was not light table talk for Felix Nzoyiramya Mashako and his family. 

The family came to Columbia, Missouri in 2015, seeking refuge from a civil war that began in 1996 on the eastern side of the DRC.   

“I remember when my parents told me stories about it, because I was very young," Felix Nzoyiramya Masako said. "They [rebel armies] brought some wood for fire, and they said they are going to burn the boys. All of the boys.”  

His parents, Lydia Nyirabatutsi and Rutubuka Mashako, remembered a time when the DRC was at peace. They said, when they were young, they were farmers and cultivators.

"It was so good, and peaceful. There were no problems, and it was very nice,” Felix Nzoyiramya Mashako said, translating for his parents. 

But rebel armies backed by Rwanda and Uganda vied for control over the country. Felix Nzoyiramya Mashako and his brother, Thierry Nehemie, believed the conflict stemmed from two differences. One dealt with a language barrier. Language experts say 211 languages are listed for the DRC. The second difference revolved around culture. 

“Many people have different cultures. When you have different cultures, many times you don’t listen to each other. So at that time, it started the war and it killed people. They don’t respect it, so the fight started,” Nehemie said. 

Family members agree what got them through the tumultuous time was faith.

“We didn't have any help from, maybe the government, or other people. The only thing we did was pray to God ‘please help us,’ because it was a very dangerous situation,” Felix Nzoyiramya Mashako said.  

The family's story is not unique. According to the Refugee Processing Center, there are close to 2000 refugees placed in Missouri by the U.S. Department of State. Most have come from Somalia, the DRC and Syria. 

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants says a refugee's journey is “a lengthy, and difficult process.” The committee breaks down the process into several steps necessary for resettlement in the United States: 

  • Become legally recognized as a refugee by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in a country of asylum
  • Seek admission to the U.S. Resettlement Program, which entails interviews with a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCIS) officer and an application
  • If the UCIS approves admission, refugees are matched by the Refugee Data Center with a resettlement program in the United States. Before refugees travel to the U.S., they go through medical and security clearance, as well as a cultural orientation

Refugees from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen have a longer process due to President Donald Trump’s travel bans, which rolled out in January. The Associated Press reported the Supreme Court justices will decide the legality of the travel ban on October 10.

The Mashako’s were “so happy” when they found out they were coming to the United States after completing the resettlement steps. 

 “We were in a difficult time, the situation was not good in Africa, it was not good in the refugee camp. It was very good news for us,” Mashako said. 

While the family completed the process of resettlement, it was still up against challenges upon arrival. The City of Refuge, a non-for-profit organization focused on helping refugees settle in Columbia, helped the family experience a smoother transition.

Barry Stoll is the executive director of the organization. He and other volunteers helped the Mashako family.

 “Everything from very basic needs of health, food, transportation and housing, all the way up to where they reach new levels of adapting,” Stoll said, "For example, home ownership, education and owning their own vehicles, all of the progression levels require assistance.”  

The brothers are licensed to drive. They also learned English within a year and have jobs. The parents also have jobs, despite not being able to speak English.

 “They can work, they can pay rent, utility bills,” Mashako said.  

 The family said it has an important message for the people here.

 “God bless Columbia, Missouri. Everybody, thanks so much for your support.” 

If you're interested in helping families like the Mashakos, visit the City of Refuge's facebook page

 

More News

Grid
List

Suspect turns himself in after Fulton robbery
Suspect turns himself in after Fulton robbery
FULTON – A home robbery led to one suspect's arrest on Saturday. According to a news release from Fulton... More >>
53 minutes ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 5:40:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Local organization helps give students positive memories, confidence
Local organization helps give students positive memories, confidence
FULTON - Dreams came true Saturday for the high school students who stopped by a local organization's event to ensure... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group brings attention to 'unfair taxes'
Mid-Missouri group brings attention to 'unfair taxes'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of tax day this coming Tuesday, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held a demonstration in downtown Columbia to... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms
Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering a bill that would extend Medicaid for new mothers struggling with... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 3:02:17 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Mushroom hunting season begins in Joplin
Mushroom hunting season begins in Joplin
SARCOXIE (AP) — People are flocking to southwest Missouri as hunting season for a highly sought out mushroom begins. ... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 2:54:49 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School for prom sobriety checks
Lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School for prom sobriety checks
COLUMBIA - A lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School after its announcement of sobriety checking all students attending... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Chopped romaine lettuce from Schnucks delis and salad bars recalled
Chopped romaine lettuce from Schnucks delis and salad bars recalled
COLUMBIA - A multistate outbreak of E. coli prompted Freshway Foods to recall chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks delis... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 9:07:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Audit of City of Columbia could cost $750,000
Audit of City of Columbia could cost $750,000
COLUMBIA – An audit of Columbia could cost anywhere from $500,000 to more than $750,000. The Missouri State Auditor... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Cleanup Columbia prepares for clean sweep
Cleanup Columbia prepares for clean sweep
COLUMBIA - An annual tradition is back, and it's taking spring cleaning to the extreme by clearing the streets of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:25:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Middle schooler to represent Central Missouri in national spelling bee
Middle schooler to represent Central Missouri in national spelling bee
WARDSVILLE - Lauren Holsapple competed in a local spelling for the first time three years ago, back in fifth grade.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:24:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Fulton opens hazardous waste collection center
Fulton opens hazardous waste collection center
FULTON - The Tennyson Road Fire station is preparing for the first hazardous and e-waste collection event of the year.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:11:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Democrats use Greitens' woes to attack Senate candidate
Democrats use Greitens' woes to attack Senate candidate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats are using Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' political and legal woes to try to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 4:30:18 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Study: more drinks now may mean fewer years later
Study: more drinks now may mean fewer years later
COLUMBIA - A new study said excessive consumption of alcohol could cause harmful health conditions and could take time off... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Holts Summit aldermen pass smoking ordinance
Holts Summit aldermen pass smoking ordinance
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city of Holts Summit is now largely smoke-free after its aldermen voted in favor of an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Phone scammers using local area codes in mid-Missouri
Phone scammers using local area codes in mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A number of phone scams are circulating around Jefferson City and Holts Summit. In a Jefferson... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

More high-rise living spaces bring questions about severe weather plans
More high-rise living spaces bring questions about severe weather plans
COLUMBIA - Severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, is expected Friday night. With a growing number of large apartment... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Rock Bridge Elementary to phase out use of trailer classrooms
Rock Bridge Elementary to phase out use of trailer classrooms
COLUMBIA - The $30 million bond issue Columbia voters approved at the beginning of April will soon be put to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 2:08:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

United Airlines continues service despite using up revenue guarantee
United Airlines continues service despite using up revenue guarantee
COLUMBIA - United Airlines is requesting the full amount of the $600,000 revenue guarantee the city said it could give... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 50°
8pm 48°
9pm 45°
10pm 43°